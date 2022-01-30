Police arrest five suspects for alleged killing, robbery in Osun

Osun State police command has arrested five suspects in connection with the killing of five persons in Ilesa on Saturday morning and those causing disturbances in Ile-Ife township of the state.

The state police command Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, who made this known on Sunday, explained that three suspects were arrested in Ilesa while two others were arrested in Ile-Ife for alleged robbery incidents.

She added that plain cloth detectives and uniform officers had been deployed to the two cities and others in the state to fish out criminals.

Opalola who hinted further that, the state police are still in search of other suspected criminals who are unleashing terror on…