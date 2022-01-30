Presidency to PDP: Stop being mischievous over Buhari’s aborted trip to Zamfara

The Presidency on Sunday said the Peoples Democratic Party’s position on the aborted visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Zamfara State on Thursday is an act that smacks of mischief.

The PDP had kicked against the reason of bad weather as advanced by the Presidency for aborting the visit.

However, the President’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement on Sunday, dismissed PDP’s position, describing it as an act that smacks of mischief.

Shehu explained that it would have gone against all well-known protocol worldwide for a serving president to suddenly embark on a road journey without this being planned ahead of the trip.

He said: “Criticism of the president, in particular the…