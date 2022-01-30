



Reps member presents N7m take-off grant to health centres, special schools in Bauchi

As part of his constituency project aimed at providing effective and efficient representation, the member representing Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, Mansur Manu Soro has presented N7 million take-off grant (cheques) to selected health centres and schools in his constituency. The federal lawmaker also donated six functional and equipped ambulances to health facilities in […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune