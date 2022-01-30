Setting up more EFCC or ICPC can’t curb corruption —Ahmed Raji

One of the leading Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) with specialty in litigation, mediation and arbitration, election matters, among others, Malam Ahmed Adeniyi Raji, was Resident Electoral Commissioner in five different states for about eight years. In this interview with DARE ADEKANMBI, he speaks on the use of technology for conducting election, restructuring of the country, money politics and what INEC should do in 2023, among others.

In one of your past lectures, you spoke about technology and the politics of modernising Nigeria’s electoral system. That is so relevant today. What was your take in that lecture?

What I said in that lecture was that technology would assist us…