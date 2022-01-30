Why I want a crazy lover —Moyo Lawal

Controversial Nollywood actress and Instagram sensation, Moyo Lawal speaks her mind whenever she wants to and does not hold anything back. Proud of who she is and her journey in the movie industry, the actress who is also an entrepreneur in this interview speaks with SEGUN ADEBAYO about her life and expectations.

What’s your take on this paternity saga going on in Nigeria? Should men subscribe to DNA immediately a baby is delivered?

This paternity saga thing going on does not concern. The situation to me is peculiar to those who are in the middle of the saga. As far as I am concerned, it is every Mallam to his kettle. Although it just shocks me that we can have such a challenge in…