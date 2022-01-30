Wizkid, Tems, Tiwa Savage, others nominated for 53rd NAACP Image Awards

Top Nigerian music stars including Wizkid, Tems, Tiwa Savage among others have been nominated for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards.

The full list of nominees for the “53rd NAACP Image Awards’’ was revealed in a special virtual event presented by actress and musician Kyla Pratt, “Black-ish” actor Marcus Scribner, and singer-songwriter Tinashe on the NAACP’s Instagram feed.

The award-winning song, Essence, earned two nominations as Outstanding International Song and Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album. This ensures that Tems has three nominations at the awards as she is also nominated for the Outstanding New Artist for her EP, If Orange was a place.

In both the motion picture and…