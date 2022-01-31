Alleged N2.9bn fraud: EFCC slams 17-count fraud charge against Okorocha  

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, filed a 17-count fraud charge against former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

Tribune Online reports that the anti-graft agency filed the N2.9 billion fraud charge against the former governor the same day he declared his interest to contest the 2023 presidency on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The EFCC also joined a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and five companies in the matter, wherein it accused them of conspiring to steal the sum of N2.9 billion from public coffers of Imo State and local government areas in the state when Okorocha was…