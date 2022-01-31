Attack on communities of Shiroro LGA unfortunate, regrettable, says Niger gov

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State has described as unfortunate and regrettable the recent attack by gunmen on Galadiman Kogo and other villages in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

Terrorists, numbering over 100 were said to have invaded the community in broad daylight, killing about 11 Joint Security Taskforce members, several villagers and leaving many injured while scores of the gunmen were also said to have been neutralized.

In a statement, the governor condemned the attack on Galadiman Kogo, stressing, that it would have been unsuccessful if villagers from Galape and Kudodo in Allawa community had alerted the security agencies when they noticed movements of the…