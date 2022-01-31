Defamation: JAMB PRO sues Ahmed Isah, Human Rights Radio, demands N6bn compensation

THE Head, Media and Public Relations at Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Dr Fabian Benjamin, has dragged Mr Ahmed Isah of Human Rights Radio (2nd defendant) to court over injurious broadcast, false allegations and innuendos which amounted to defamation of the claimant’s character.

The JAMB spokesperson, Dr Benjamin is claiming N6 billion as compensation for general damages.

A statement obtained from the Board on Sunday in Abuja noted that joined in the suit as 1st defendant is Premier Broadcasting Ltd (owners of Human Rights Radio) of Plot 1184, Kaura District, besides Games Village, Abuja.

In SUIT NO. CV/3211/2021 filed by the claimant’s lawyer Chris Alashi, before an…