Educationist, Professor Imumolen, joins presidential race

An educationist, Professor Christopher Imumolen, has declared interest to contest the presidency in the 2023 general election.

Professor Imumolen who owns three universities in Africa, South America and North America made his intention to contest for presidency during the week in Abuja.

While declaring his intention, Professor Imumolen said Nigeria deserves and truly wants a new form of leader.

He said the country wants a new breed of leadership that can take it to where it ought to be, noting that Nigeria has suffered immensely since 1960 as a nation.

“I have travelled to all the states of the federation, and I can tell you that we have all it takes to restructure and make this country a…