El-Rufai to receive Kaduna 2021 security reports Tuesday

The Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs will on Tuesday, present the 2021 annual report on security in the state to the governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

This was contained in a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Monday.

He said the Ministry will also present the security report for the fourth quarter of 2021 at the event which will hold at the Council Chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House.

The statement said: “Governor El-Rufai in 2019 established the first ministry of internal security to be created by a state government in Nigeria, and he appointed Samuel Aruwan as the pioneer Commissioner.

“The Ministry…