Equities investors gain N137bn (WoW) as bulls persists at NGX

Bullish moments persists at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) last week on the heels of the release of positive corporates’ unaudited financial results by companies listed on the local bourse.

Consequently, investors gained N137 billion Week-on-Week (WoW), leaving the market capitalisation at N24.898 trillion on Friday.

Thus, the All-Share Index by 0.54 per cent to close at 46,205.05 basis points.

Sub-sector wise, the NGX Banking, NGX Oil & Gas, and the NGX Consumer Goods indices rose by 4.84 per cent, 3.53 per cent and 2.04 per cent respectively to close at 439.44 points, 392.55 points and 575.99 points respectively. On the flip side, the NGX Industrial index and the NGX Insurance…