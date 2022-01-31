Expect a reduction in bandits’ attacks ― Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo told the people of Katsina State to expect a reduction in the activities of bandits in the state and the country at large now that the bandits have been declared as terrorists.

He said this when he visited the Katsina emirate on Sunday after paying a condolence visit to Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, the business mogul who lost his mother last week.

He said the reason for declaring the bandits as terrorists is the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to finally halt the evil activities of the criminals in the state and the nation at large.

“We should expect to see significant changes and peace. So by the grace of God peace will return completely to all our villages…