I will contest 2023 presidential election, if PDP throws contest open, zone to South ― Peter Obi

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi says he will contest in the 2023 presidential election if his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) throws it open for all to contest, or zones it to the south.

Obi who was PDP’s Vice-Presidential Candidate in the 2019 Presidential polls was quoted as saying this, during a press interview.

A press release by his media aide, Mr Val Obienyem quoted Obi as saying that he is capable of turning around the fortunes of the country but will wait on the decision of the Peoples Democratic Party before he declares his intention.

Obi said: “All the elections that I followed in the past, the party that I belong to today, the PDP made a pronunciation…