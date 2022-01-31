LACVIS admits challenges confronting Lagos computerised vehicle inspection regime

The Lagos Computerised Vehicle Inspection Service (LACVIS) has admitted teething challenges confronting the commencement of the “No Inspection, No Road Worthiness Certificate” policy of the Lagos State Government which began on January 1, 2022; stating that updating of the process which is ongoing will make it seamless in no distant time.

In a statement signed on Sunday evening by the Managing Director/Ceo of LACVIS Nigeria Limited, Prince Segun Obayendo, the firm explained that different stories flying around, with varying degrees of truth, are laced with the intent to misrepresent the good intent the Lagos State government has when it set up the inspection centres.

According to the…