MTN Nigeria proposes N8.57/share final dividend, posts 22.9% increase in revenue

MTN Nigeria Plc (MTNN) has proposed a final dividend of N8.57 per 2 kobo ordinary shares for the year ended 31st December 2021.

The telecommunications company disclosed that this final dividend sums up the total dividend to N13.12 kobo, having paid N4.55 kobo on the 20th of August 2021.

The proposed dividend is subject to appropriate withholding tax, with a qualification date of April 6, 2022.

MTN Nig Plc has also revealed it made 22.90 per cent growth in revenue from N1.35 trillion to N1.65 trillion in its 2021 FY Audited Financial Statement.

According to the statement, the company reported a 45.5 per cent growth in net profit of N298.65 billion from N205.21 billion in the corresponding…