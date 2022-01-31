Non-service of court processes stalls alleged contempt suit against finance minister, others

Non-service of court processes on Monday stalled the hearing of the alleged contempt suit against the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, and others before the National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja.

When the matter was called on Monday, the presiding judge, Justice Osatohanmwen Obaseki-Osaghae, told counsel to the applicants, Martin Agba, that a copy of the motion dated January 18, 2022, which he claimed to have been filed on January 26, was not in the file of the court.

Counsel to the 1st defendant, Chigozie Iwuoha, and that of the 3rd defendant, Paul Omata, also told the court that they were yet to be served with the application.

In a motion on notice marked: NICN/ABJ/145/2021, Dr…