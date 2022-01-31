Oyo govt announces DAAD fellowship for indigenous postgraduate students

The Oyo State Ministry of Youth and Sports in partnership with the German Academic Exchange Service has announced an 8-week DAAD Fellowship Mentorship Bootcamp for Oyo State indigenes all over the world to get scholarship opportunities.

Applications for the fellowship is open to Oyo State indigenes home and abroad who are currently enrolled in a Postgraduate program anywhere in the world, except Germany.

According to a statement signed and released to journalists by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Seun Fakorede, “the German Academic Exchange Service, or DAAD, is the largest German support organization in the field of international academic cooperation.

He added that “partnering…