Rihanna is pregnant, reveals baby bump with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Music superstar and entrepreneur, Rihanna, is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

She debuted her bare baby bump during an outing with the boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky in Harlem, Rocky’s hometown, over the weekend

In the photos, Rihanna, 33, wore a long pink jacket that was kept closed by just one button and a pair of loose ripped jeans. She completed the look with a long embellished necklace, which adorned her bump with jewels.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the…