The incapability of money to cure poverty

One of the major goals for setting this life-changing-platform up is to cause a major mind-shift in Nigeria and on this continent as a whole. How do I mean? It is because until there is a mind-shift, we would not have the Nigeria and Africa of our dreams. Today’s message is goaled to correct a mindset that believes that money is powerful enough to cure the problem of poverty. You will see very soon that money is incapable of curing poverty.

To start with, poverty is not the absence of money; it is paucity and deficiency of vision. Poverty or being poor is always traceable to a lack of vision. When you see a poor man, what he primarily lacks is not money, so giving him/her money to solve…