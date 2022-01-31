UBA hailed as only Africa bank with deposit taking license in USA

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has been recognised as the only African bank with a deposit taking license in the United States of America (USA).

Speaking at the Jamaican Stock Exchange 17th regional investments and capital markets conference, Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Heirs Holdings Limited, Tony O. Elumelu, said the bank was able to scale the most stringent regulatory requirements of the US financial services regulators.

UBA is present in 20 African countries and in key financial centres of New York, Paris, London, Grand Cayman Island and most recently, Dubai.

According to the UBA chairman, when he started his own entrepreneurial journey long ago, the Nigerian banking…