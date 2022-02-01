Accept defeat in good faith, ex-APC spokesman tells aggrieved aspirants

A chieftain and former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Chief Taiwo Olatunbosun, has urged the seven aggrieved aspirants in the just concluded governorship primary to accept defeat in good faith.

Seven aspirants, Opeyemi Bamidele, Dayo Adeyeye, Femi Bamisile, Bamidele Faparusi, Kayode Ojo, Demola Popoola and Olushola Afolabi who are called G-7 protested and rejected the last Thursday’s direct primary of the APC.

Olatunbosun told newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, that the outcome of the primary election, revealed that the people overwhelmingly voted for the party’s candidate, Mr Biodun Oyebanji.

The Chairman, Ekiti House of…