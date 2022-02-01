AFAN wants Anchor Borrowers’ program institutionalised

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), has called for the institutionalisation of the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) for its sustainability.

AFAN while noting that the ABP has impacted in some ways, said the programme can impact more if institutionalised.

National President of AFAN, Kabir Ibrahim, who disclosed this while speaking with journalists, called for synergy between the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other relevant stakeholders in the agriculture sector for the sustainability of the programme.

According to him, “it is not good for CBN to be on its own, the agriculture ministry and other agencies under the ministry to be on their own, we must have some synergy to…