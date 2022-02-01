Atiku and the fallacy of single term presidency

Recently, the former Vice-President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, tested the political waters through the Chairman of Daar Communications, Dr Raymond Dokpesi, concerning a supposed one-term presidency. Dr Dokpesi was reported to have advised the South-East zone to allow Atiku to run for a single term from 2023 to 2027 and that if Atiku should renege on this promise, he (Dokpesi) would walk naked on the streets. This is not the first time we have heard this from the former Vice-President. In 2018, Atiku himself swore to the people of Nigeria to serve in office for only four years if elected into office, promising to sign any document to that effect, not to pursue a second term. At…