Bandits kill ex-LG chairman, kidnap others in Kaduna

Bandits have killed the former Sole Administrator of Dogon Dawa Development Area in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Alhaji Idris Adam Damari and kidnapped many others.

It was gathered that the bandits who attacked the Damari community on Sunday night, shot indiscriminately and bullet hits Adam Damari in the process.

As a result of the attack, many people were also abducted by the bandits before they fled with them into the forest.

“The bandits were yet to contact the family of those abducted. The deceased was buried on Monday according to Islamic rites,” a local who pleaded for anonymity remarked.

It was also gathered that the bandits took over Damari, Randagi and…