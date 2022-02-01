Buhari launches N62bn HIV Trust Fund

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, in Abuja launched a N62 billion Trust Fund of Nigeria (HTFN) intended to drive Nigeria’s effort to end AIDS as a public health threat and make treatment available every year to more people living with the disease.

Performing the ceremony at the presidential villa, Abuja, he pledged that his administration would continue to prioritise health interventions to address killer diseases and public health emergencies.

The President said: ”At the last United Nations General Assembly High-Level Meeting on HIV/AIDS, I made a call for a renewed global action to address the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Africa.

”Ending AIDS as a public health threat in Nigeria will…