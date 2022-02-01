Court convicts four for internet fraud in Osogbo

Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday secured the conviction of four people accused of internet fraud.

The convicts were Oseni Abolore Ismail, Popoola Samuel Ayomide, Shorinola Oluwatobiloba Michael and Akindele Kabiru Johnson Hammed.

They were convicted by Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, Osogbo, Osun State.

Each of them had pleaded guilty to one count amended charge of impersonation, contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) (IV) of the same Act.

While Popoola and Shorinola were sentenced to six months imprisonment, Akindele and…