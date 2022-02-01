Federal lawmaker moves to address UNIBEN gully erosion challenge

A member of the House of Representatives, Mr Dennis Idahosa, representing Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo State, has said that he had initiated action to address the gully erosion problems threatening parts of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) and some adjoining communities.

The lawmaker who spoke through his Media Adviser, Friday Aghedo, in Benin on Tuesday, said that the motion to that effect was moved on the floor of the Green Chamber on Tuesday.

Idahosa said that the motion, which received the support of the House, got the speaker, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, to mandate the Federal Government through its relevant ministries and agencies, to immediately commence action on the erosion…