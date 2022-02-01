Ifa oracle doesn’t support use of human parts for wealth ― Traditional worshippers

In light of the recent upsurge in reported cases of ritual practice, traditional religion worshippers have stated that the Ifa oracle does not support the use of human parts to make wealth.

This is as they stressed that no Yoruba deity was recorded to have used human beings or parts of their bodies for wealth.

The Traditional Religion Worshippers Association, Oyo State Branch, stated this in a statement, on Tuesday, in addressing notions that Ifa priests were behind people doing rituals for money.

As contained in a statement signed by its Chairman, Adefabi Dasola and Secretary, Fayemi Fakayode, the association held that the progenitors of Ifa oracle never claimed to have used human parts to…