Nigeria has grown beyond military coups — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has dismissed fears of a possible military takeover in the country, assuring that Nigeria has grown beyond such development.

He made the declaration while speaking at a dinner in honour of the 2022 Committee of Business, Political, Media and Civil Society Leaders, at the presidential villa, Abuja on Monday night, where he pledged his commitment to hand over a strong repositioned agriculture-led, diversified home-grown economy, stable democracy and revamped armed and security forces to the next administration.

While responding to concerns on the resurgence of military takeovers in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso in August 2020, September 2021 and January 2022,…