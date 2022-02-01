Ogun reinstates suspended “shisha’ smoking students

Ogun State Government has reinstated two students of Abeokuta Girls’ Grammar Schools, Onikolobo found smoking “shisha” in uniform outside the school.

The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbagbu, disclosed that the girls were allowed to return to classes after they had undergone a series of counselling.

Arigbagbu noted that the learners were put under manual labour as a form of punishment in the school to serve as a deterrent to others.

The commissioner posited that all the measures put in place would help to reduce minimally misdemeanours in schools, while also advising the learners to shun behaviours that would bring shame to their…