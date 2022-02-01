SSANU tasks FG on minimum wage payment arrears, IPPIS unbundling, terrible state of Nigerian roads  

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), has asked the Federal Government to take immediate action to ensure payment of the arrears of minimum wage, unbundle IPPIS and put an end to the apparent extortion of motorists across the country by security operatives.

SSANU also decried what it described as the “ugly state of roads nationwide,” saying that it is shameful that a country like Nigeria with vast wealth cannot boast of motorable roads nationwide.

In its communiqué issued at the end of its 41st National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Osun State, the senior non-teaching staff in the universities further…