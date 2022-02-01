Why I picked Umo Eno as my successor ― Emmanuel

As controversy continues to trail the choice of Umo Bassey Eno, as the next in line to take over the governorship seat in Akwa Ibom state, governor Udom Emmanuel, has opened up on why he had to settle on his Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, after months of telling the people of the state that he was waiting for God to reveal his successor.

Rev. Eno, a businessman with a strong presence in the hospitality and hotel industry, is having his first in politics, having been drafted into the State Executive Council (SEC) to replace the late Ime Ekpo, the erstwhile Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, about a year ago.

Speaking at the first consultation visit by Eno and his…