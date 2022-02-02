Brownie Pondis is Apple Music’s ‘Up Next’ artiste

Apple Music today announced the latest featured artiste in its ‘Up Next’ emerging artiste program in Nigeria, as singer-songwriter, Browny Pondis.

“Being recognised as Apple Music’s ‘Up Next’ Nigeria is a dream come true. To get to the stage where I’m being acknowledged by the biggest platform in Africa shows that I’m on the right track and feels like everything I’ve ever wanted is actually coming to reality. It’s so exciting to have been able to take it this far with little resources, and I’m happy that I can share my sound and my story through this. Pondis to the world,” he told Apple Music.

Beginning his musical journey only a few short years ago, Browny has…