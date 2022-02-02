COREN worries over unproductive, unskilled engineering graduates

Worried about the quality of engineering graduates in the country, the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has tasked academic staff on outcome-based teaching of Nigerian Engineering programmes in the nation’s universities.

According to Registrar, COREN, Professor Joseph Odigure, the need for lecturers to acquire the needed skill to teach and orientate students to merge theory with practical knowledge had become more imperative than ever.

Like many other resource persons at the COREN regional train-the-trainers workshop held at the University of Ibadan, on Wednesday, Odigure bemoaned the existence of several graduates who were unproductive and…