Delta govt assures completion of Boji-Boji/Otolokpo, Umunede/Owa-Alero roads project

An assurance has been given that the construction of the 10.43 kilometres Boji-Boji/Otolokpo and Umunede/Owa-Alero roads in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State will be completed in October 2022.

The assurance which has elated the communities was given by the state Commissioner for Works, Urban and Highways, Mr Noel Omodon, while inspecting the projects, explained that the essence of the roads was to open up all the agrarian communities in that corridor for easy transportation of agricultural produce to the urban markets.

Respondents in Otolokpo, who spoke about the road said when completed, the journey from the community to Boji Boji , a commercial nerve…