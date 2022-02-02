Designating bandits as terrorists not enough, clampdown on them, Ibadan Catholic Bishops tells FG

The Catholic Bishops of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province has asked the Federal Government to clampdown on bandits since they have been designated as a terrorist group.

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of the meeting of the Bishops in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The communique which was signed by the Chairman, Most Rev ‘Leke Gabriel Abegunrin, and the Secretary, Most Rev John Akin Oyejola also expressed concern over the tons of weapons reportedly missing from the custody of the Nigerian Police Force.

“We reveal no secret by expressing our dismay at the continuing bloodshed in many parts of Nigeria.

“Recent revelations from the Auditor General of the Federation about tons of…