ICONS: Olagunsoye Oyinlola – Tribune Online

• Born on Saturday, 3 February, 1951 into a royal family in Okuku, in the Odo Ọtin Local Government Area of Ọṣun State. His father, Moses Oyewole Oyinlola, was the traditional ruler (Ọba) of Okuku, reigning from 1934 to 1960.

• After leaving secondary school at the age of 18, Ọlagunsoye Oyinlọla enlisted in the army in 1969. While in the army, Oyinlọla obtained leave to attend the University of Ife, where he obtained a Diploma in International Relations in 1979. He also obtained a Master of Science in Defence Studies in 1988 from the University of Madras, India. In 1999, Oyinlọla obtained another master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the University of Ibadan.

