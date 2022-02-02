Interrogating social ineqaulity in the church

“The rich and poor have this in common: The Lord made them both”—Proverbs 22:2

CONTEMPORARY Christianity is enmeshed in an avalanche of enervating crisis, each capable of undoing the pioneering efforts of the early apostles who were chiefly instrumental, as used of the Holy Spirit, in the spread of the Gospel, and the establishment of the parent Church, as well as the painstaking works of some modern zealots of the faith who have not been tainted with the mud of apostasy. Some of the issues rocking contemporary Christianity include: uncontrolled worship of mammon rather that God, unrestrained power struggles among denominations, invented doctrines promoting materialism, hypocrisy,…