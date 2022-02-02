Maina’s N2.7bn pension fraud committed after Orosanye’s retirement, EFCC witness tells court

A witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mrs Rukkayat Ibrahim, on Wednesday, told a Federal High Court in Abuja that the offences under which the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina was charged and jailed were committed between 2011 and 2017.

The witness admitted that a former Head of Service of the Federation, Stephen Orosanye retired in November 2010 before Maina’s offences were perpetrated.

She made the clarifications during cross-examination by Orosanye’s counsel, Mr Ade Okeiya Inneh (SAN), during the ongoing trial of the former HoSF.

The EFCC had on Tuesday tendered in evidence, a copy of the judgment of Justice Okon…