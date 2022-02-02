Nigeria requires fresh, patriotic perspectives in 2023 ― Olawepo-Hashim

A former presidential candidate Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, says Nigeria needs a fresh and patriotic perspective in the search for who leads the country in 2023.

He stated in a statement issued by his media office in Abuja on Wednesday and emailed to Tribune Online that national ailments such as insecurity, unemployment, poverty and infrastructure decay that constituted core challenges confronting Nigeria, could not be solved by politics as usual, but through fresh and critical thinking.

He maintained that the brand of politics without ideas that is centred on selfishness, propelled by greed, mediocrity and sycophancy must give way for the country to regain its greatness.

The All Progressives…