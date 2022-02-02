Our members not responsible for adulterated fuel in circulation ― Ibadan Depot IPMAN Chair

Following complaints by vehicle owners and other users of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol that the fuel suspected to be adulterated being dispensed at some fuel stations in some parts of Oyo, Osun states and environs are causing damage to their vehicles, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Ibadan Depot, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

