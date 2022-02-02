Senate urges FG to send fighter jets to flush out terrorists from hideouts

The Senate has urged the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, send fighter jets to flush out terrorists in their hideouts who are behind the kidnappings and killings of Nigerians.

The call was made on Wednesday during plenary following the adoption of a point of order raised on the “Urgent need for the Federal Government to take drastic actions to bring to an end to banditry and kidnapping in Faskari Local Government Area.”

The point of order was raised by Senator Bello Mandiya (Katsina South).

Relying on Orders 41 and 51 of the Senate Rules, Mandiya noted that the act of banditry and kidnapping has become a daily incidence in Katsina with huge consequences of loss of lives,…