Buhari welcomes defecting senate deputy minority leader to APC

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, at the presidential villa, Abuja, received Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, who defected to ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Bwacha, who represents Taraba South Senatorial District, was led to the president’s office by the Chairman of APC National Caretaker Committee and Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni.

President Buhari welcomed the lawmaker into the ruling party.

Giving reasons for dumping the PDP, Bwacha told journalists that he made the move because of his perception that the APC will provide him with a level playing field.

According to him, another motivation was that…