Continuous detention of Igboho embarrassing ― Yoruba Global Alliance

A pan Yoruba group, the Yoruba Global Alliance has described the continuous incarceration of Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, as embarrassing to those that locked him up and every human that has conscience, adding that Igboho in their view had committed no offence.

The group in a statement jointly signed by its national president, Dr Amos Arogundade Akingba and its chairman of the council, Chief Tola Adeniyi, stated that “the unjustifiable incarceration of Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo, alias Sunday Igboho by the Benin Republic authorities, obviously with the connivance of the Nigerian authorities, has become a huge embarrassment not only to…