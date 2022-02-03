FCT Area Council polls: INEC chairman commends judiciary

Barely nine days to the conduct of the Federal Capital Territory Area Council election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commended the conduct of the judiciary.

Address stakeholders meeting ahead of the election, Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said he was satisfied that the Commission has nothing to worry about over pending litigations, arising from the nomination of candidates and party primaries.

The INEC chairman who disclosed that there are eight cases in court challenging the nomination or educational qualification of candidates, however, said his commission could for once heave a sigh of relief as he maintained that there was no confusion from the…