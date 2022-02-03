Hypertension: Beetroot juice can reduce high blood pressure

High blood pressure is an invisible condition that can raise your risk of heart disease by placing undue pressure on the heart. Reversing the harmful mechanism is therefore essential to living a long and healthy life. According to a 2015 study conducted by researchers at the Queen Mary University of London, drinking beetroot juice can help.

Patients with high blood pressure who drank a daily 250ml glass of beetroot juice experienced an average decrease in blood pressure of about 8/4 mmHg (which for many patients brought their blood pressure levels back into the “normal” range).

This is due to beetroot – and other leafy green vegetables such as lettuce and cabbage – containing high…