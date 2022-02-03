Insecurity: FG’s launch of 5G technology

WHILE launching the national policy on 5G technology for Nigeria’s digital economy, President Muhammadu Buhari averred last week that as a matter of course, the Federal Government would take full advantage of the opportunities provided by the technology to enhance the country’s economy, security and well-being. In that regard, he directed all the security agencies in the country to immediately leverage the technology whenever it is deployed to enhance national security. While highlighting the benefits of 5G technology, President Buhari said it could support virtually every sector of the economy, including enhanced connectivity, improved healthcare, support for education while…