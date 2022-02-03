Ladoja moves motion as Ibadan kingmakers renominate Balogun as next Olubadan

Ibadan kingmakers, on Thursday, unanimously did a fresh nomination of the Otun Olubadan of Ibadan land, High Chief Lekan Balogun, as next Olubadan of Ibadan land.

The re-nomination became expedient following Tuesday’s withdrawal of suit challenging the consent judgment that nullified their elevation to beaded crown-wearing monarchs.

The fresh nomination also nullified the previous ‘factionalised’ nomination which the Osi Olubadan, High Chief Ladoja, especially, did not sign to.

Also, the re-nomination was informed by the admonition of the state governor, Seyi Makinde, that the kingmakers be united in their nomination as well as that the suit challenging the consent judgment to be…