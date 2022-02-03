Memo to Nigeria’s next president

Dear Prospective President,

In this season of presidential declarations, let me first congratulate you on your bold confidence to step out and subject yourself to both public service and public scrutiny, whether you have declared to run or not. It is an enormous work to govern a country covering an area of 923,769 square kilometres (356,669 sq mi), with an approximated population of 211 million, more than 500 languages, complex, diverse interests and challenges, and their inherent problems. This job is not for the faint-hearted nor for naysayers; it is for dealers in pragmatic hope, courageous patriots, visionary voices, intentional nation builders, open minded bridge builders,…